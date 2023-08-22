Isese: We want better deal under Tinubu’s govt —Araba Oso

By Adeola Badru

The Araba of Iwaro-Oka, Akoko, Ondo State, Chief Adewale Oso, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect the interest of all traditional religious adherents in the country as enshrined in the constitution.

He made the call in Ibadan yesterday, during an interview with Vanguard, while decrying the alleged harassment and intimidation of their members by the dominant religious beliefs in Nigeria.

He argued that setting aside August 20 to celebrate traditional religion by some state governments in the southwest was not enough, saying: “It may interest Your Excellency to know that traditional religion, as well as its practitioners, have continued to suffer persecutions and harassment in the hands of the two dominant religions in Nigeria which are Islam and Christianity.”

“Successive administrations of government across all tiers have also continued to discriminate to a large extent against traditional religions.”

“The case of intimidation and harassment of a practitioner of traditional religion by the royal envoy of the Emir of Ilorin is a recent and fresh example.”

“The dominance of Islam and Christianity in a secular state like Nigeria could be said to have been significantly influenced by the recognition given to them, above others, by the government.”

“The dominance of Islam and Christianity notwithstanding, traditional religions hold significance for many Nigerians.”

“We reiterate our call for official inclusion of traditional worshippers in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the country.”

He equally called on all tiers of government to, as a matter of urgency, take steps that could lead to the constitutional recognition of August 20 as “Isese Day” and as a public holiday nationwide, while also urging the government

at all levels to adhere to the dictates of equity, fairness, and respect for people’s right to observe their different faiths by recognising traditional worship as an official religion, saying: “Let us be frank to ourselves, Isese was the first religion of our fore-bearers.”

“I again beg our governments from the local to the national level to give due recognition to our traditional religion and treat it the same way the alien religions are being treated.”

“This appeal is also extended to our traditional rulers. Our kings are implored to promote Yoruba traditional religion which is the basis of the crowns on their heads.”

“I implore us to abide by the teachings of Ifa on patience and gentle character. With this our cherished Isese, the Yoruba traditional religion will triumph amidst conspirators in this land. Surely ours is the most peaceful religion in the world.”

While advocating for their involvement in the formulation and execution of policies, particularly in the area of security, Araba Oso noted that that was the only way to ensure that the country is rid of all calamities.