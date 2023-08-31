Isese: Kwara police nab Islamic cleric declared wanted

…I didn’t know my action could cause religious war—Suspect

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The controversial Islamic cleric, declared wanted by the Kwara State Police command as a terrorist for allegedly threatening some traditionalists in Ilorin, Alfa Salah Ayodeji, has been arrested and paraded by the police.

Speaking when paraded by the police in Ilorin, yesterday, the man pleaded for forgiveness, saying he did not know that his action was dangerous and capable of causing breach of peace.

Contrary to what he said in the video, Ayodeji, who appeared sober and apologetic, said the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, did not send him to threaten the traditionalists nor was she aware of his visit to the shop of the traditionalists.

Ismail, while answering questions from journalists at the Police headquarters, said he didn’t realise that what he was doing was dangerous and could cause religious war in Ilorin.

Ismail, who said he owned two Quranic schools in Ilorin and Ogbomoso, Oyo State, said he apologised to the couple, the traditional religion worshippers, the Muslim groups and members of the Alaran family, where he went to threaten the traditional religion devotees.

According to him, “It is true that I went to Alaran compound to threaten and warn Tajudeen and his wife about Isese religion, which I think they were worshipping. I didn’t know that what I was doing was dangerous and could lead to a religious war.

“I want to beg all Nigerians to pardon me for what I had done. I’m begging Tajudeen, the Alaran family and the Alfas for what I had done. Nobody sent me, it was when the video went viral that I realised that what I had done was wrong.”

He called on Nigerians, the state government, the state Police command and the traditionalists involved in the matter to forgive him, saying he had no police record before now.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, had on Monday ordered the suspect’s family to produce him on Wednesday deadline.

She described the suspect as a terrorist, who was on the wanted list of the state Police Command.

The police boss, who reprimanded family of the cleric for not enlightening their son against what she described as his criminal behaviour, said his attitude was capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Police commissioner also berated Alaran family for driving the couple out of the area and for refunding the rent of the shop to the couple against their wish.