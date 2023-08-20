Isese Day: Yoruba monarchs rejecting tradition unfit for throne – Oba Abolarin

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the traditionalists across Nigeria celebrate the World Isese Day, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Aroyinkeye has disclosed that any Yoruba monarch rejecting traditional practice or religion is not fit to occupy the race’s throne.

Speaking at the 2023 Isese Day festival organised by Traditional Religion Worshippers in Osun state held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, he said Yoruba traditional rulers must embrace all religion practice within his domain.

His words; “Any traditional ruler outlawing traditional practice or religion is not fit for any Yoruba throne.

“I cannot outlaw any traditional practice, I even participate in Oro worship because there is a lot of lesson in it. As a monarch, I gain wisdom everytime Oro deity is worshipped in my domain.

“As Africans, we cannot and must not forget our tradition, it is our greatest strength, we must guide and protect it jealously”, he said.