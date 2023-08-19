Isese Day: Abiodun declares Monday Public Holiday

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has declared Monday, 21st August 2023, as a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Isese Day.

Isese Day is set aside by traditional religious worshippers to celebrate Yoruba culture and tradition.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun had on 7th, March, 2023 issued an executive order, declaring August 20 of every year as Isese Day in the State and he State House of Assembly, on July 11, gave legal backing to the executive order.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Lekan Adeniran on Saturday, praised the existing harmony among the adherents of all religions in the Gateway State.

He said the recognition granted Isese Day was to continue in the tradition of respecting the tradition of our people and ensure the continuation of the unity and harmony among the three major religions in the state.

Prince Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and respecting all religions in the state.

He also expressed the commitment of his administration to promote, preserve and nurture the culture and tradition of our people.

While congratulating the traditional religion worshippers on the occasion, he also urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoud acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.

Prince Abiodun established the board of Alternate Medicine on the 29th of September, 2020 to support alternative medical practitioners in the state.

“This is in recognition of their roles as traditional birth attendants among other contributions to the wellbeing of the people of the state”.