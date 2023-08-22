Iseese Day’ll address religion-related issues —Araba Oso, Hamzat

File image of traditional worshippers.

By Adeola Badru & Dickson Omobola

THE Araba of Iwaro-Oka in the Akoko area of Ondo State, Chief Adewale Oso and the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to protect the interest of all traditional religion adherents in the country.

In a chat with Vanguard, Mr Oso decried the alleged harrasment and intimidation of their members by the dominant religion beliefs in Nigeria.

While he argued that setting aside August 20 to celebrate traditional religion by some state governments in the southwest was not enough, he said: “It may interest you to know that traditional religion and its practitioners have continued to suffer persecutions and harassment in the hands of the two dorminant religions in Nigeria which are Islam and Christianity.

“Successive administrations of government across all tiers have also continued to discriminate to a large extent against traditional religions.

“The dominance of Islam and Christianity in a secular state like Nigeria could be said to have been significantly influenced by the recognition given to them, above others, by the government.

“We reiterate our call for official inclusion of traditional worshippers in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the country.”

Meanwhile, the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, weekend, urged traditional religoion practitioners to be tolerant.

Commending the four governors for their commitment to the progress of the South-West region, he urged the governors of Ekiti and Ondo states to take a cue from the new development.

Hamzat said the declaration of August 20 as Isese day is not only a fulfilment of the dream of the traditional religion believers but a reflection of the popular views of all promoters of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Speaking in Lagos during a special event organized to celebrate the maiden edition of Iseese Day, he noted that the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has been a strong advocate of the request for Iseese Day adding that he has been a major promoter of Yoruba culture and tradition through various festivals.

He said: “I commend the governors of Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Lagos states for making the dream a reality. It is a big achievement and it goes a long way in addressing all religion-related issues.

“Yoruba is a blessed race and I am sure our forebears would be happy that this is coming at a time when it was needed most.

“The new development will offer us the opportunity to explore the beauty of our race and we also help in addressing the spiritual yearnings of our race.

“I urge other religious believers to shun any act that can lead to religious acrimony in the southwest region.”