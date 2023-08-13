IPOB rules out sit-at-home in Biafra struggle

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday said that sit-at-home will never be part of its struggle for Biafra restoration; it, therefore, described Monday weekly sit-at-home as an ugly phase of bygone history that must never be repeated.

IPoB also said that sit-at-home is not only dead, but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in its quest for self determination.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, ‘Monday weekly sit-at-home: An ugly phase of a bygone history that must never be repeated as echoed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’, warned that any person or persons talking about sit-at-home in Igbo land again is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.

IPoB’s statement read, “This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over Biafraland conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement canceling Monday sit-at-home, and to inform the good people of Biafrans that sit-at-home is not only dead, but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self determination. Any person or persons talking about a non-

existent sit-at-home in Igbo land is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.”

“The instructions to distribute these flyers by hand and paste posters to this effect was authorized by our prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu.”