IPOB Leader speaks through me, not any other person – Ejiofor

By Chinonso Alozie

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, said that Kanu speaks through one source, through him (Ejiofor).

Ejiofor stated this to newsmen in Owerri while dismissing the report by the self-acclaimed leader of IPOB, Ekpa, far away (Finland) where (Ekpa) claimed he takes instructions directly from IPOB leader, Kanu.

Condemning the report, Ejiofor said: “Following the unfolding events, it is important to clarify and accordingly inform Ezigbo UmuChineke that I have the standing instruction of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to always address without delay, any obvious reference to his revered name in any publication whose intent is to mislead or deceive his teaming supporters into believing the falsehood being mischievously and maliciously dished out to the public by the serial fraudster (ekperima) in Finland.

“To this end, I wish to request Ezigbo UmuChineke to sincerely ask the serial fraudster in Finland some pertinent questions, while bearing in mind that it is a matter of public knowledge that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court-approved visiting days in the SSS gulag where he is currently being held in solitary confinement are on Monday’s and Thursday’s every week. Hence, today is Wednesday, the 16th day of August 2023 is not Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s visiting day, neither was yesterday, the 15th of August 2023.

“Against the background of the foregoing, can we categorically ask the ekperima in Finland to confirm the following to the world: Who conveyed the message wherein he claimed this morning, that Onyendu MaNnamdi Kanuanu directed him to continue to make use of the IPOB’s name, and Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name in his fraudulent activities, and through what medium did he receive the alleged message?

“Why will the ekperima accept to obey this fictitious “Order” when he refused to announce an end to the sit-at-home as he was ordered to do by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu? Does the eskrima have anything to substantiate his claim or any proof of the effect of the unfounded claim? If so, he should PUBLISH THE EVIDENCE to authenticate his imagery fabrication and concoction of lies.”

“The Mazi Nnamdi Kanu he claimed to have received this order from, is he the same Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Ekperima shamelessly lied a few days ago specifically on the 12th August 2023, that he was on the verge of dying and that his doctors had fled from Nigeria; and that from further access to him would be blocked until he dies?

When will this serial fraudster stop lying with the revered name of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu? Why is it difficult for him to carry on with his criminal activities without attaching the names of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to it,” he said.