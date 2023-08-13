IPOB distributes flyers in South-East to signal end of sit-at-home

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has commenced the distribution of flyers across the South-East to notify residents of the cancellation of Monday’s sit-at-home in the region.

IPoB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the sit-at-home directive was dead, adding that anyone caught enforcing the order would be dealt with.

Powerful explained that the flyer distribution initiative to announce the cancellation enjoys the blessings of Nnamdi Kanu, IPoB leader.

Recall that on July 28, Kanu declared an end to the weekly sit-at-home in the South-East.

“This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over Biafraland conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement cancelling Monday sit-at-home,” the statement from Powerful reads.

He added that “The good people of Biafra” should be informed “that sit-at-home is not only dead but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self-determination.

“Any person or persons talking about a non-existent sit-at-home in Biafraland is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.

“The instructions to distribute these flyers by hand and paste posters to this effect was authorized by our prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Those purporting to be running a Biafra government in exile from somewhere in Finland also known as autopilot, are not IPoB members and their activities do not represent the views of the supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, rank and file of IPoB nor ESN operatives.

“Moreso, it is a shame to the memory of our brave martyrs that gave their lives for the emancipation of Biafra that individuals that never led ordinary street protests in Biafraland or anywhere in the world in support of Biafra restoration, can claim to lead our people.

“This is an absolute disgrace. We encourage Biafrans to help in the distribution of the flyers, posters to communities, hinterlands and cities in Biafraland.”