IPMAN threatens legal action over supply of products

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mosinmi depot on Wednesday, threatened to drag the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to Court over its alleged refusal to supply its members with products, eight months after payment for such has been effected.

IPMAN also accused the NNPC of using the money deposited for petroleum products supplies by its members through the Lagos DPO to run its retailing Mega Stations across the South West at the expense of the bank loans obtained by its members who would need to pay bank interests on such loans.

The association said, it will not hesitate to drag the corporation to court by September, if it continues to deny its members supplies of the petroleum products earlier paid for through the Lagos DPO since November 2022, and January 2023 when they were due for supplies.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the IPMAN Mosinmi Depot Chairman, Femi Adelaja said, it was disheartening on the part of the management of NNPC Mosinm deliberately refuse to make supplies available to his members, whose businesses have been surviving on bank loans.

Adelaja explained that each IPMAN member, who applied for supplies of petroleum products have had to pay the adjustable sum of N25 million per supply of a 45,000 liters trailer truck since June when NNPC directed them to do so, but till date, they are yet to receive anything from the corporation.

“Each IPMAN member had paid the initial sum of N7,740,000.00 million for the usual supply of a 45, 000 litre truck. But after the removal of subsidy in June 2023, NNPC increased the money to N25 million per truck and we were asked to balance up. We had complied and each member paid N25 million which we all paid through the Lagos D.P.O.

“We were, however, surprised to see that NNPC would not give us any supply. Rather, the corporation has been busy using our deposits to run business for their various Mega Stations. They have refused to acknowledge that our businesses have been surviving on bank loans, that would charge interest on whatever amount released to each IPMAN member.

“So, what we are now saying is that we will be left with no other alternative than to drag NNPC before the court if by September the corporation is still not making any supply to our members.

Adelaja also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other relevant anti-graft agencies to quickly wade into the matter before NNPC would succeed in chasing his members out of business.