Investment summit, not jamboree, says Ondo govt

We've reduced our inherited debt from N220bn to N92bn

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The ondo state government has dismissed the insinuations that the recently held

Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment summit, was a mere jamboree.

Recall that the state government said that the summit would attract $2 billion in investments to the State, create 70,000 new jobs, and engage with 100 donor partners and 1,500 investors in the state.

But the opposition parties while accessing the summit, submitted that it was a jamboree that won’t bring anything to the state.

Speaking on this, the Budget and Economic Planning, Emammuel Igbasan, said in Akure, that ” The benefits have started coming in even before it ended, it is not just a jamboree.

Igbasan spoke while fielding questions from journalists at a media parley organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council.

According to him ” it is too early to say that there’s nothing, you would see that we do engaged the NDDC on the project we wanted to execute at the moment, we engaged them on our objectives, they can’t just throw projects at us, we have to develop Ondo together. Chevron has also partner with us.

The commissioner said that the summit was the second of its kind, building upon the success of its precursor, “Develop Ondo 1.0.

Igbasan noted that“The response from potential investors thus far has been highly encouraging, with growing interest in exploring the investment opportunities that Ondo State offers.

“Our previous summit has borne witness to remarkable success stories, illustrating the effectiveness of this platform in attracting investments and fostering economic growth in our State and enormous values to our partners and investors.

“One such success story lies in the corridor of agriculture.

“Several investors have shown keen interest in agricultural projects, leading to the establishment of large-scale farms, agro-processing facilities, and fruitful partnerships with local farmers.

Recalling, the Develop Ondo 1.0 summit held in 2018, the commissioner, said that it has yielded a lot of benefits to the state.

According to him ” One of the benefits is the development of the Air route in Akure Airport. You are aware that it is not a state owned but for us to bring investors, transportation is key and now we have three flights almost on daily basis.

“We can see that number of people that have residential houses and businesses in Ondo State has increased because they no longer need to travel through the den of kidnappers before they get to Ondo State.

“Another benefits of 1.0 is security, and that was when Mr Governor championed Southwest Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun.

“Today we are all benefits of the peace in the community and Safety of life’s and properties. This administration brought UNDP back during develop Ondo 1.0.

” They are now profitable partners of Ondo State. There’s no ammout of money you spend on your State that is a waste, the benefits might not materialize directly but somehow, you would get the indirect benefits, those ones that manifested directly would attract world investors.

“At Ore we have partners on our farms there that have engaged nothing less than 4,000 thousand workers.

Speaking on the debt of the state, the commissioner, said that ” the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has reduced the state debt from inherited N220bn to N92bn.

Igbasan said the state was not owing up to N10bn as conceptual debt.

He said he administration’s decision to engage input of the citizens on its budgeting processes in 2017 helped the state to receive several global partnership.