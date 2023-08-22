Investigate thoroughly Unical sexual allegations, Project Alert urges authorities

By Esther Onyegbula & Bolanle Raheed

Executive Director, Project Alert on Violence Against Women, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, has called on relevant authorities to investigate thoroughly, the allegation of sexual assault levelled against the suspended Dean Faculty of Law, University of Calabar.

Effah-Chukwuma, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Nigerians cannot continue to operate lawlessly and corruptly. We cannot continue to be silent, blind, deaf and dumb to evil, especially as it affects our youths in educational institutions.

“Our schools, primary, secondary and university, should be safe places for our children. Our institutions should not be staging areas for the destruction of our children’s lives.”

She said it was disheartening to see that sexual harassment and misconduct were pervasive in universities across Nigeria, including the University of Calabar.

“These actions not only harm the victims but also undermine the quality of education. It’s crucial for institutions to take these allegations seriously, investigate thoroughly, and hold the responsible individuals accountable. Together, we can work towards a society with zero tolerance for such violence.

“This news story highlights the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the allegations, ensuring the safety and well-being of the students, and holding accountable those responsible for sexual harassment within the academic environment.”

Effah-Chukwuma called on the police to arrest, investigate and prosecute Prof. Ndifon and any other lecturer mentioned in this criminal act.

“We encourage the police to be more detailed and professional in carrying out their investigations this time, leaving no stone unturned.

“Impunity should not be encouraged or tolerated by the police, with ‘a call from above’ from the police hierarchy, corrupt family members and friends of Prof Ndifon in politics, governance or otherwise sufficient to subvert justice.”