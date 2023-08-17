Invest in youth development – Ogun legislator, tells govt, private sector

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukmon Atobatele has called on the three tiers of government and private

organizations to pay more attention to the well-being and empowerment of young people, to mitigate the negative impacts of drug abuse on youth.

Atobatele, who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, made the call in Abeokuta during an empowerment programme, he organised to mark this year’s International Youth Day, said this is the only way through which the youths who are the labour force of the country can be better utilised for the good of the country.

He said the empowerment programme was to support and encourage the youth in his constituency.

Speaking on the topic, “Drug menace and its effects on Nigerian Youth”, Atobatele, decried the alarming rate at which youths engage in drug abuse saying, “The effects and menace of drugs are far-reaching, as it affects both physical and mental health”.

According to him, ” the drug menace refers to the widespread availability, distribution and abuse of substances such as illegal drugs, prescription medication and alcohol among young people”.

The Deputy Minority Leader said, “Such substance abuse can lead to organ damage, impaired immune system, death, mental health, educational setbacks, financial instability, relationship strain, other risky behaviours and criminal involvement among others”.

He called on the government to prioritise the empowerment and development of the Nigerian youths by formulating programmes and policies that would encourage them.

A keynote address was later delivered by Hon. Nurudeen Adekambi, who advised youths to engage in positive activities and not be deterred by the prevailing economic situations.