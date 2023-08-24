Invest in chips production for economic growth, Tinubu told

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to invest in semiconductor technology and chips production to foster economic growth in Nigeria.

Disclosing this in an interview with pressmen the Chief Executive Officer of Amaltech Technologies, Mr. Shehu Tijjani Abdullahi said it is important to harness the potentials of semiconductor technology, stating that it will propel economic diversification and expand the country’s industrial horizons.

He said, “President Tinubu needs to prioritize investments in semiconductor technology and chips production to fuel economic diversification, especially given the country’s reliance on oil revenues.

“This will be a crucial stride towards achieving robust economic diversification.”

Shehu Tijjani said the semiconductor technology stands as a cornerstone for modern economies, adding that prominent nations have huge investments in the technology.

“Investing in this domain could unlock substantial foreign exchange earnings through localized processing of raw materials and export of semiconductor products.

“This approach, in turn, has the potential to stimulate job creation, elevate local content development, and bolster a more resilient economic environment.”

The first-class graduate of software engineering from Middlesex University, decried the untapped potential of Nigerian youths in propelling technological innovation and growth. He further emphasized the necessity to enhance awareness and also educate the emerging generation about the array of opportunities embedded within semiconductor technology.

He said, “By fostering an environment conducive to nurturing skills and innovation, Nigeria can strategically position itself as a formidable contender on the international semiconductor production stage.”