Introducing Bamihan, rising star of alternative music in Nigeria’s north

Azi Bamison Ishaku, known as “Bamihan,” is a talented singer, songwriter, and performer.

Born and raised in Bauchi State, Nigeria, Bamihan completed his basic education there before embarking on his journey as a 600L medical student at the prestigious University of Jos.

Bamihan’s breakthrough in the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary, propelled by the popularity of his single “Wayyo (Dadi Kasheni),” which gained significant traction on TikTok, Facebook, and other digital platforms.

This song quickly became a viral sensation, even catching the attention of renowned Nigerian rapper Ice Prince. Impressed by the record, Ice Prince collaborated with Bamihan on a remix after hearing it at a club in Jos a few months ago.

During a conversation with Bamihan about his musical journey and achievements, he expressed his sincere gratitude for the success he has attained so far. He recognizes that it has been a continuous process of learning and growth as an artist. He also extends heartfelt appreciation to his dedicated fans and supporters who have been by his side every step of the way.

Responding to rumors that hit the internet some weeks back about his death, Bamihan was shock to learn that he was death and trending on the internet on something he knew nothing about. Looking ahead, Bamihan divulged that he is currently working on an array of new music for his upcoming album titled “Sarkin Mayu.”

Aspired by his idols and early influences; Eminem, M.I Abaga, Burna Boy, B.O.C Madaki, and ClassiQ. He dreams of collaborating with Grammy Award-winning African giant Burna Boy, Blaqbonez, and Simi in the near future.

Furthermore, he aspires to expand his reach beyond his current region and gain recognition in various parts of Nigeria and the world. With that in mind the emerging star has successfully shot the official visuals for “Wayyo (Dadi Kasheni)” which is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Bamihan’s unique music style is Alte/Alte-native Hausa music comprises of blending traditional Northern Nigerian music with Afrobeats, Hip-hop and modern sounds have been widely acclaimed, amassing over a million plays across all digital platforms worldwide.

In Bamihan’s own words: “Most of the songs I have now were composed when I was in secondary school. The chorus for “Wayyo (Dadi Kasheni)” was inspired by a talk with our house masters, who discussed the risks of consuming sardines and other fast foods we used to prepare locally in the dormitory. The verses were written when I started pursuing music professionally.”

Bamihan serves as an inspiration to aspiring young artists in the Northern region, and his remarkable success is highly respected by his target audience.

His journey and accomplishments stand as a testament to countless aspiring musicians, making him a true role model in the Nigerian music industry.