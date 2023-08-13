Int’l Youth Day: Ogun lawmaker empowers constituent

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As the world marks this year’s International Youth Day, the Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Adeleye Olalekan Lukman has empowered no fewer than 50 small-scale business owners in the Odogbolu local government area of the State.

Adeleye Olalekan, who organised the empowerment programme, said the scheme was in two categories.

He explained that the first category was strictly for non party members while the second was for party members.

He said the over 50 beneficiaries were selected across the constituency irrespective of their party affiliation.

Adeleye, who expressed concern about the prevailing economic hardship in the country, said the empowerment scheme became necessary as part of his promise to the people in his constituency.

He said, it is worrisome that people now find it hard to eat three square meal as prices of food items and other products have gone up astronomically, while many can’t meet their family needs or pay their children’s school fees.

According to him, “small-scale businesses are worse hit as they have continued to crash because of inflation.

The Minority leader said he has thought it over to support looking at this year’s theme, which focuses on green technology.

He promised that the empowerment scheme is continuous as this would serve as the first phase, advising the youth to channel the money into the right places so as to get reasonable results.

He prayed that God would continue to bless Nigeria and their businesses and rescue the people of this country from the present hardship.