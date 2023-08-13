Int’l Youth Day: Group restates commitment to youths’ optimal health, development

Youth

…to hold Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, “EKO 2023,” Aug 16-19

By Adeola Badru

The Society for Adolescent and Young Person Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), has restated its commitment to promoting optimal health, well-being and development of adolescents and young people in the country.

The group, in a statement yesterday, said it was out to address the critical gap in adolescent health, adding that it is a strategic national platform for advancing the health and development of adolescents and young people in Nigeria and the foremost advocate for positive youth development, quality healthcare, and the realization of individual potential of every young person in Nigeria.

It added: “Recognizing health as a comprehensive concept that extends beyond the mere absence of disease, SAYPHIN advocates for holistic well-being, spanning physical, mental, and social dimensions. Adolescents and young people’s health and development have far-reaching implications, impacting not only individuals but also families, communities, and societies at large.”

“The upcoming 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, “EKO 2023,” is a pivotal event aimed at convening diverse stakeholders to address key and pressing issues relating to the health and well-being of adolescents and other young people.”

“This vital conference is set to take place from Wednesday, 16th August to Saturday, 19th August 2023, in Lagos State, Nigeria.”

“With the theme,﻿”Achieving 2030 Targets: Driving Innovation for Adolescents and Youth Health,” the conference will﻿spotlight adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights – a critical concern in Nigeria – along with mental health and other key adolescent health issue.”

“The event will explore evidence-based policies, interventions, and solutions that can substantially enhance adolescent and youth health and development. Notably, it will underscore the role of young people as agents of transformation in the pursuit of sustainable development goals.”

The strategic choice of Lagos State as the conference’s location holds immense significance, given its status as Nigeria’s largest city and the economic hub of West Africa.”

“The conference is set to attract a wide array of stakeholders, including government officials, policymakers, development partners, researchers, community leaders, adolescents, and young people living with disabilities.”

“The association’s president, Professor Fatusi said “On this International Youth Day, we stand united as the Society for Adolescent and Young Person Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), fueled by our unwavering commitment to the health, well-being, and development of the youth.”

“Our journey began with a determination to bridge the gap in Adolescent Health, and today, we are proud to lead the charge in promoting positive youth development, quality healthcare, and the realization of individual potential.”

“As we come together to address the critical issue of adolescent and youth health and development, we are reminded that our efforts ripple far beyond the individuals themselves. Families, communities, and societies at large are all touched by the outcomes of our collective actions. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the next generation not only thrives but also becomes the driving force behind sustainable change.”

“The upcoming 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development (“EKO 2023”) is a powerful testament to our dedication. Under the theme ‘Achieving 2030 Targets: Driving Innovation for Adolescents and Youth Health,’ we will﻿foster the connections between research evidence, policies, and interventions to reshape the landscape of adolescent and youth health and development.”

“Through this conference, we aim to empower researchers, scientists, leaders, advocates, learners, including all classes of adolescents and youth, to share their insights and experiences, thereby igniting a transformational journey.”

“Lagos, the heartbeat of Nigeria, serves as the backdrop for this significant gathering. A bustling city with a pulse of its own, it reflects the vibrant energy and dynamism that our youth embody.”

“The conference’s strategic location ensures a dynamic mix of﻿actors, including young people, government officials, policymakers, development partners, non-governmental stakeholders, academic and research communities, and community leaders, all aligned in our vision for change.”

“Let us use this occasion to renew our commitment and forge new partnerships. Together, we can pave the way for universal access to health and development for young people, not only across Nigeria but also across the entire African continent.”

“We extend our hand to you, inviting you to join us on this transformative journey. Together, let’s harness the power of innovation, knowledge, and collaboration to create a sustainable world where our youth flourish.”

“On this note, we would like to thank all our sponsors; UNFPA, UNICEF, UNESCO, USAID, HACEY, AHEAD, IAAH,﻿Federal and state Ministry of health, State government, Lagos and Ogun,﻿LASUCOM,﻿LivingHealth International, DAI, Sparkle, Guttmacher institute, We lead, FP 2030, Teensmata, College of Medicine University of Lagos and others for their immense support.”

“SAYPHIN is actively seeking partnerships with organizations that share its commitment to advancing adolescent and youth health and development. This year’s theme for international youth day is﻿“Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

“As the global community embarks on a green transition, SAYPHIN and its partners are determined to drive impactful change in the lives of young people, aligning with the broader vision for a sustainable future.”

"For more information on the 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO 2023, and partnership opportunities, please visit or contact our secretariat via email."