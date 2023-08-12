Int’l Youth Day: Gov Mbah assures Enugu Youths on empowerment, digital revolution

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has assured the youths of Enugu State of socioeconomic empowerment and digital revolution and an enabling environment where they could discover their hidden talents and compete creatively within the emerging global order.

Mbah, who said he was deliberate in not only ensuring that the youth were represented in his cabinet, but also in entrusting them with significant responsibilities, noted the youth were at the core of his governance philosophy, assuring that the government would provide world class facilities for human capital development that would turn them into highly productive assets.



Peter Mbah

He made the commitments in a goodwill message to Enugu youths on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day on Saturday themed “Green Skills for the Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, Mbah said: “We are very much determined to help the youths to develop the knowledge and technical skills needed for the effective use of green technologies.

“Our administration priotises the development of our youths to easily fit into and also reap bountifully from the world of robotic science, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, mechatronics, e-commerce and Fintech.

“We want to transform our youths from job seekers to wealth creators and employment generators. We are still very much committed to building a tier-4 hyper scale cloud neutral data centre and incubation centres with high speed internet, unlimited access to data, uninterrupted power supply, and workstations to enable them to operate in the cybernetics space.

“We have prioritised science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education as well as technical and vocational training centres to impart new skills in the youths in order to meet up with the demands of investors in the state”.

Governor Mbah commended the youths of Enugu for supporting the ban on sit-at-home by the administration, saying the statement would continue to build on the improved security experienced in the state since the ban and consequent war on insecurity and criminals across the state.

“I want to commend you most sincerely on behalf of the government and good people of Enugu State for your support towards the ban on sit-at-home. You came out en masse. You marched the streets and we heard you clearly.

“I can assure you that there is no going back on the improved security in Enugu State. it can only get better, as we have no space to share with criminals. And with the improved security, you can only rest assured of the influx of investors, who would provide the needed private-sector backbone to transform our state and generate employment and opportunities for the youth”, Mbah concluded.