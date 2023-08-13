Int’l Youth Day 2023: Address unemployment, Japa Syndrome, others CSOs tell Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate International Youth Day 2023, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, International Alert, and International Organization for Migration, Saturday, called on President Bola Tinubu and State Governors to urgently address rising unemployment , Japa Syndrome, kidnapping, restiveness, drug trafficking, organ sale, and other vices.

The call was made during a media conference as part of activities to mark the IYD 2023, which the Executive Director, AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, in an address read by other CSOs, pointed out that the challenges currently confronting young people threatens national development and cohesion, which some dangerous persons had taken advantage to recruit young people into kidnapping, drug trafficking, prostitution, organ harvesting, terrorism and banditry.

Salifu said: “As we stand on the threshold of embracing such a far-reaching and all-encompassing initiative, it is essential that we directly confront the formidable challenges presented to our youthful population within Nigeria.

“Notably, Nigeria’s current population stands at approximately 211 million, a statistic emphasized by the UNFPA’s 2022 report. Equally significant are the projections that anticipate potential increases to 264 million by 2030 and an astounding 300 million by 2036, as highlighted by the World Population Review (2022). In light of these projections, it is our duty to adopt a carefully formulated and expansive strategy aimed at harnessing the immense potential inherent in our youth demographic.

“Currently, a notable disparity exists, with a significant 60% of our population comprising young individuals who lack representation in crucial decision-making processes. This imbalance not only hinders their rightful participation but also fosters government distrust and mounting frustration among our youth.

“In tandem with these disparities, we must confront the stark fact that 86 million Nigerians, or 41% of our population, live in extreme poverty (World Poverty Clock, 2021). Equally concerning are the statistics on youth unemployment, which reached 42.5% in 2020, along with an underemployment rate of 22.8% (National Bureau of Statistics Nigeria, 2022). Further analysis reveals that over 53% of our dynamic 151 million2 youth face unemployment, contributing to a staggering total of 80 million (National Bureau of Statistics Nigeria, 2022). This alarming situation not only perpetuates persistent poverty but also fuels the phenomenon of mass migration, also referred to as the ‘Japa Syndrome’.

“Our Nigerian youth are not passive observers; they actively seek participation in policy formulation and decision-making processes that drive both personal and communal progress. Unfortunately, these aspirations often encounter barriers that prevent their involvement, despite their undeniable relevance. The new government, at all levels; federal and state inclusive, holds a pivotal role in spearheading a comprehensive drive to drastically reduce the pressing challenges of youth unemployment, mass migration, youth poverty, and the exclusion of young voices from policy-making processes.

However, he said part of the panacea to the challenges youth are contending with in Nigeria is, “By actively involving the youth in policy formulation, the government can tap into a wellspring of innovative ideas and fresh perspectives, thus shaping a narrative that resonates deeply with the aspirations of our society.

“This collaborative approach offers an unprecedented opportunity to establish a robust and forward-looking agenda. Through strategic investments in skills acquisition, job creation, and essential infrastructure development, the government can initiate a transformative ripple effect, effectively addressing youth unemployment, poverty, and the prevailing trend of mass migration.

“Guided by inclusive policy making, this integrated strategy has the potential to not only empower our youth but also steer Nigeria towards a prosperous and harmonious future.

“With Nigeria’s substantial youth population constituting over 70 per cent, there arises a compelling call for democratic participation and inclusive engagement. Recognizing the importance to shape the new Government’s agenda, Africa Youth Growth Foundation and International Alert supported by the European Union and International Organization for Migration are collaborating to create a platform for key decision makers and young people to collaboratively dialogue on youth inclusive development.”

Meanwhile, the CSOs are making effort to ensure the youth have a sense of belonging as they have put together youth-focused initiatives to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day, and it is basically to amplify youth voices and cultivate collaboration as youth would be engaged online through video entries, enabling young people to speak out on issues directly affecting them and contribute to setting the government’s agenda.

According to the AYGF boss, from over 100 entries, three winners emerged, each to be announced and presented with prizes totaling N1million, and there will be a roadshow scheduled for Monday 14th August 2023, which would serve as a platform to resound their collective voices, ensuring perspectives on youth development, inclusion, poverty reduction, and employment generation are heard including a National Youth Conference for Tuesday 15th of August 2023, designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between national decision-makers and stakeholders invested in youth welfare with the theme ‘Amplifying Youth Voice and Forging Opportunities for Collaborative Policy Making’, which is aimed to reshape the narrative of youth engagement and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Country Director, International Alert, Dr Paul Nyulaku, represented by Senior Project Coordinator, International Alert, Sunday Jimoh, called on the government to give young people responsibilities as a way of taking them out of any other negative engagements.

“We have some success stories coming out from the North West and North East, which we will hear from the youth during the National Youth Conference. In the North East we work with women and youth, trying to look at transformative justice, inclusive justice plans.

“So this work of peace building encompasses not just people who are affected by conflict but those who are at the forefront of making decisions to make sure that we do not have much impact of these conflicts that happened so far”, Jimoh said.