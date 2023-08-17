Interswitch, SVPG, others to host 2023 Inspire Africa Conference

Interswitch Group in collaboration with Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), Innovate Africa Foundation and WorkNigeria, have announced the 2023 Inspire Africa Conference, scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, from the 18th to 21st of September 2023.



The largest gathering of local and international product professionals in Africa, the event is billed to be Africa’s first-ever product conference of this magnitude, featuring a host of local and international product and training leaders including Marty Cagan, Christian Idiodi and other partners from the Silicon Valley Product Group – a renowned team of industry veterans who have held executive level positions at major Silicon Valley companies.



“By 2030, Africa is projected to have the largest working population in the world. That’s a lot of people with the potential to work together towards a common goal driven by technological innovation,” remarked Christian Idiodi, Partner at Silicon Valley Product Group. “The key for us, is providing them with the skills and capital they need to thrive in the global market and that is what the Inspire Africa Conference seeks to do. “



Rebecca King, representative of the Innovate Africa Foundation expressed the need for cross-border collaboration in growing the African product community into a stronger force. “The primary objective of the Inspire Africa Conference is scaling the African product community in line with global market viability. We’re happy to facilitate knowledge exchange between the local and global product communities with Interswitch, a legacy brand that has pioneered technological advancements in Africa.”



On her part, Princess Edo-Osagie, Head of Product Leadership & Agile Governance at Interswitch Group said

“Initiatives such as the Inspire Africa Conference are crucial in developing the technology value chain and upskilling our workforce. As an African-oriented organization, Interswitch is committed to driving Africa’s development and we understand the power of nurturing African-led innovation by providing African talent with opportunities of this nature that shape this narrative”.



Interswitch’s support extends beyond the conference, being a recognized accelerator of impact and exponential growth in Africa’s technology and payments sectors over the past 20 years. “As a champion of Africa and African talent, Interswitch prioritises partnerships and platforms that enable individuals and communities prosper across Africa”, concluded Edo-Osagie.