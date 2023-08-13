International Youth Day – You’re not alone, we’re behind youths  – Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerian youths of his optimum support towards achieving their full potentials.

The president gave this assurance in a statement via his verified X handle on Saturday to mark the 2023 International Youth Day.

Tinubu noted that the entire nation is standing behind the Nigerian as they pursue their various dreams.

He urged Nigerian youths to embrace the numerous challenges they encounter while chasing their dreams, stressing that they possess the capacity to light up Nigeria.

Tinubu stated, “As you celebrate this International Youth Day, know that you are not alone – the entire nation stands behind you, ready to champion your aspirations.

“Embrace the challenges, chase your dreams, be involved, and continue to be the beacon of hope that lights up our nation. Happy International Youth Day!”