Insurgency: Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others

Gov Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has presented 50 patrol vehicles and 300 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army, police and volunteers to enhance counter-insurgency operations in the state.

Zulum, who presented the vehicles on Friday in Maiduguri, said those to benefit from the gesture include the military, police and other security agencies as well as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes.

He lauded the security agencies for their commitment towards peace restoration to the state and assured them of sustained support.

Also, Alhaji Ali Shettima, the Executive Secretary of Borno Security Trust Fund, said the fund established in 2019 procured the facilities.

According to Shettima, the fund is supporting security outfits in the state in the provision of logistics.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Gold Chibuisi, lauded the gesture and assured that the facilities would be utilised to improve security across the state and the region.

“We will ensure it counts in the activities we are carrying out in our areas of responsibilities,” Chibuisi said.