Insurance is best protection against financial loss— Staco CEO 

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Managing Director/CEO, Staco Insurance Plc, Mr. Olawale Banmore has said that insurance is the best form of protection against any financial loss.

Banmore who recently bagged a doctorate degree in Business Administration and Marketing with specialisation in Strategic Marketing from Babcock University, Ogun State, disclosed this in his thesis.

Accordingly, the recent degree is the latest in his many feats in the academic world.

According to him, the thesis with topic “Claims Management Strategies and Performance of Selected Insurance Companies” indicated the effect of claims management practices on firm performance, significantly moderated by government policy of selected insurance companies in Lagos State, Nigeria.

He said: My findings show that there exist a positive correlation between Nigeria’s monetary development and all out-protection speculation and the relationship between complete protection venture and GDP in Nigeria, the findings point out that insurance is a cover from financial loss.

“The findings of the study revealed that non-life insurance penetration had a positive and substantial effect on the economic growth in Nigeria during the period while the thesis has opened the door for scholars in Nigeria and other African nations to expand the frontier of knowledge in this domain.”

Banmore is a known brand in the insurance industry having worked with several companies and served at various capacities in the industry. Having worked with several organisations under different capacities between 1992 and 2003, he joined the Royal Exchange group in 2003 and acted in various managerial capacities within the company.

He was the Managing Director of Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc, a subsidiary of Royal Exchange Plc from 2011 to December 4, 2019. In December 2019, he was appointed as the group managing director of Royal Exchange Plc, having became the managing director/chief executive of Royal Exchange Prudential Life, between October 2011 and August 2018.

He was midwifing the proposed microinsurance subsidiary of Bosak Group as the managing director/CEO between April 2021 and May 2022, a place he left to spearhead the new management of Staco Insurance Plc.