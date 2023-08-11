Insecurity: Troops neutralize 38 terrorists/bandits

…Arrest 242 gunmen, Kidnappers, Oil Thieves nationwide

…Rescue 89 Kidnap Civilians

…Destroy 39 Illegal Refining Sites

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the country of criminal elements in the last one week, neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 242 others including gunmen/robbers, kidnappers, terrorists/bandits collaborators and oil pipeline vandals.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this know on Friday said troops also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages and recovered cache of arms and ammunition made up of 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition.

They include14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT, 3 AK47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one SMG, 10 Dane guns, 5 locally fabricated pistols, 2 fabricated weapon, 2 double barrel guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds 5.56 by 45mm ammo, 12 AK47 magazines, one G3 rifle magazine, one magazine containing 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and 7 empty cases of 7.62mm special.

Furthermore, Gen Buba said troops of Operation Delta Safe, destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens in the maritime domain and oil platforms.

“Troops recovered 1,247,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 132,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 57,450 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine and 800 litres of Premium Motor Spirit thereby denying the oil theft saboteours the sum of N607.34million (Six hundred and seven million, three hundred and forty-six thousand seven hundred and fifty naira being value of seizures.

“Other sundry equipment include: 2 speedboats, 5 outboard engines, and 4 pumping machines.

“Miscellaneous items recovered include 33 motorcycles, 30 mobile phones, 4 tricycles, 4 motorola HH radios, 4 vehicles, 10 bags of fertilizers, 73 livestock, 7 cutlasses, 2 solar panels, 10 litres of PMS, Nigerian Police uniform, 2 gas cylinders, one power bank, one pairs of woodland and desert camouflages each.

“Troops also recovered the sum of over N2.59million cash (Two million, five hundred and ninety-two thousand, two hundred and forty Naira (N2,592,240.00).

Giving details of the operations, the DMO said that in the “North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 16 terrorists, arrested 53 terrorists and rescued 34 hostages.

“Troops recovered ;3 AK47 rifles, one SMG rifle, 6 AK47 magazines, 49 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 3 rounds of 9mm ammo, 2 motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, 3 BH/ISWAP flags, substance suspected to be cannabis, binding chains and sum of N33,000.00 only.

“The Air Component Operation Hadin Kau conducted air interdiction on terrorist’s enclaves at Jango, acquired targets and attacked with rockets and cannons dislodging the terrorists and damaging their structures.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 3 terrorists, arrested 13 suspected criminals, 5 kidnappers and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages during engagements in Mangu and Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Areas of Plateau and Nasarawa States respectively.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also neutralized 7 terrorists, arrested 3 suspects and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages during fire-fights in Katsina Ala and Wukari LGAs of Benue and Taraba States respectively. Troops also arrested suspected drug peddlers in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Troops recovered one locally fabricated pistol, one GPMG barrel, one AK 47 magazine and barrel, one FN rifle magazine, 2 rifle butts, 3 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 4 rounds of 9 mm ammo, 2 gas cylinders and tools used in fabricating firearms.

“In the North West, troops neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 8 suspects and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages. Troops laid ambush and neutralized terrorists moving with abductees at Bukuyyum LGA of Zamfara State.

Troops recovered arms and ammunition in Batsari and Isa LGA of Katsina State as well as in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State.

“The air component of Operation Hadaran Daji conducted air interdiction at terrorist kingpin Hassan Maitaro’s enclaves in Tsafe LGA, attacked with rockets neutralizing several terrorists and destroyed their structures.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 4 terrorists and recovered one AK47 rifle, one fabricated weapon, one dummy rifle, 16 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ammo, one magazine pouch, 4 trucks and 4 motorcycles amongst other items.

“Troops also arrested 44 terrorist collaborators and rescued 15 kidnapped civilians during encounters in Chikun, Kajuru and Birni Gwari LGAs of Kaduna State.

“The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction at Tsohon Kabula in Munya LGA of Niger State after intelligence revealed terrorist presence at the location. The location was acquired and subsequently attack with cannons neutralizing several terrorists.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 2 terrorists, arrested 2 criminals, apprehended 2 trucks loaded with illegally refined AGO and recued 4 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops raided Aba general area in Aba South LGA of Abia State. During the operation, troops discovered oil dumps at different location with suspected illegally refined products at Enyimba, Joedels Ent Ltd and Neprove Filling Stations along Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway.

” Troops also apprehended 2 trucks loaded with illegally refined AGO at Enyimba and Neprove Ent Ltd Filling Stations. The trucks were moved to a safe location and destroyed in-situ. “

“The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe conducted a close air support in support ground troops at IPOB terrorist’s hideout at North West Owerri on 31 July 23. The location targeted was engaged with aircraft guns complementing own troops’ fire power.”.