Insecurity: Troops neutralize 36 terrorists, rescue 140 kidnapped hostages nationwide

…Arrest 163 gunmen, terrorist’s collaborators, gunrunners, oil theft perpetrators & kidnappers

…Discover, destroy 36 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

…Nab dismissed soldier, with AK 47 rifle he was using in service

…Recover over N3million ransom cash

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military High Command said on Thursday that troops fighting to rid the nation of criminal elements, last week neutralized 36 terrorists and rescued 140 kidnapped hostages following several encounters across the theatres of operation.

During the engagements, troops also arrested a total of 163 terrorists’ collaborators, gunmen, gun runners, kidnappers and perpetrators of oil theft while a total cash sum of over N3.177million was recovered from kidnappers.

In a raid operation at Rugan Basiru Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops arrested a dismissed soldier identified as Bashir Abass with a pair of his military uniforms, 2 AK 47 rifles with investigation showing that one of the recovered AK 47 rifle belonged to the soldier while her was in service, who is said to be operating with two terrorists members that are at large

In the Niger Delta, troops fighting economic saboteurs/oil theft discovered and destroyed 36 illegal refining sites, 61 dugout pits, 32 wooden boats, 87 storage tanks, one speedboat, 32 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engine, one generator, 2 pumping machines.

Troops also recovered 310,700 liters of stolen crude oil, 14,675 liters’ Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 Dual Purpose Kerosene and 5 liters of Premium Motor Spirit.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Edward Buba who made this known at a briefing disclosed that in the course of the operations, troops recovered a total number of 37 weapons and 370 ammunition made up of 16 Ak47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 6 Dane guns, 3 fabricated rifles, 2 locally made pistol, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 9 AK47 magazines and 2 G3 magazines, 8 vehicles, 45 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones, 925 machetes, 151 machete sharpeners.

Throwing more light, he said, “In the North East, troops of Hadin Kai neutralized 9 terrorists and arrested 25 including terrorists collaborator/courier and rescued 12 hostages.

“One ISWAP fighter identified as Yahaya Umaru surrendered to troops with one AK 47 rifle and 2 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo. Also, between 26 July and 1 August 2023, a total of 313 terrorists comprising 12 male adult, 138 female adult and 162 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“Troops also conducted a sting operation on a hideout of notorious criminal gang known as Malians. The gang was hibernating at Jiddari Polo, Gwange, Kaleri, Zannari and Gamboru areas of MMC of Borno State. Troops arrested 14 suspects and recovered dangerous weapons from them.

“Air component of Operation Hadin Kai acquired target of terrorists gathering at a hideout in Wulade. The target was attacked with bombs and rockets, degrading the terrorists.

“ In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe haven arrested 10 criminal suspects, recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 3 Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one locally made gun, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one cartridge, 3 mobile phones, a pair of camouflage, jack knife.

“Troops arrested a wanted kidnapper at Jagindi Village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The suspect was involved in the kidnap of a woman that was released after the payment of a Three Million Naira (N3, 000,000.00) ransom. Suspect is in troops’ custody for further action.

“Troops of operation Whirl Stroke neutralized a total of 12 terrorists, arrested 13 suspects and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, troops recovered one pistol, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2 G3 magazines, one vehicle, one motorcycle, one mobile phone and a pair of black boots.

“The air component of Whirl Punch conducted air operation and acquired target on terrorist camp at Hanawanka, which is a Boko Haram terrorist camp in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The terrorists were neutralized with bombs and rockets.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested 16 terrorists, logistic suppliers or collaborators and rescued rescued 22 kidnapped hostages, foiled several attacks on farmers, conducted several air interdictions and recovered arms and ammunition in Maru and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“In the course operations, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 4 AK47 rifle magazines, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one motorcycle and 80 livestock. Troops arrested a terrorist with gunshot wound along with 3 of his associates at Funtua General Hospital in Funtua Local Government Area of same state.

“Troops conducting fighting patrol at Kajuru, Kujeni, Gidan Barde and Kuzo Hill in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State respectively invaded and destroyed a terrorist camp close to Gidan Barde and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 2 fabricated rifles, 16 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and 3 motorcycles.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka apprehended 3 gunrunners and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages. Others are Nigerian Police uniforms and boots, Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network uniform, one speaker, rain coats and boots and a chain saw

“Also recovered were one AK47 rifle loaded with 35 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 pump action guns, one locally made pistol, one Dane gun, one locally made hand grenade, 4 vehicles, 9 motorcycles, 925 machetes and 151 machetes sharpeners.

Major Gen Buba disclosed that “troops will sustain the momentum in tackling the security challenges and shall continue to fight the perpetrators to submission” adding “It is expected that well-meaning Nigerians would continue to support the military and indeed stand with the military to flush out the perpetrators of these dastardly acts from amongst us.”