Insecurity: Stakeholders brainstorm on peaceful coexistence in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Stakeholders including international Non Governmental Organizations, iNGO and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs working to foster peaceful coexistence in Plateau State have begun re-strategising on how to strengthen peaceful coexistence in the state.

The stakeholders at a three-day meeting with the theme “Coordinated Robust Partnership and Collaboration Towards Addressing the Resurgence of Violence in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos LGAs of Plateau State,” organized by the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, PPBA in partnership with United States Agency for International Development, USAID and Mercy Corps gave fresh insights and recommended better ways of working together to ensure peaceful coexistence among communities.

At the event held in Jos, speakers and interventions from Equal Access International, Mercy Corps, Search for Common Ground, WANEP, Plateau Peace Practitioners Network, PPPN, Interfaith Mediation Centre, IMC, Community Initiatives to Promote Peace, CIPP, Plateau Peace Media Network, religious and traditional leaders, security agencies, and community representatives among others, recommended better ways of peaceful coexistence.

Explaining the aim of the meeting, the Acting Director General, of Plateau Peace Building Agency, PPBA, Mr. Timothy Gayi said “conflict evolves and the over two decades old violent conflict in the state now has new dynamics hence the need for frank discussions that would assist in early warnings and early responses that would mitigate violence in communities.”