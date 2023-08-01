Insecurity: Scores of terrorists eliminated in wave of NAF Air Strikes in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following wave of air strikes by conducted NAF fighter aircraft under operation Hadarin Daji in the North West on Sunday and Monday, scores of bandits terrorizing citizens in Zamfara and Katsina states have been neutralized and their hidden camps destroyed.

Military sources confirmed that the air strikes were conducted in various locations in Zurmi, Tsafe, Faskari and Jibia Local Government Areas (LGA) in Zamfara and Katsina States.

“Specifically, in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, the air component obliterated at least 16 terrorists in enclaves believed to belong to terrorist Kingpin Dankarami”.

According to a source privy with the operations, the strikes were conducted following credible intelligence of the whereabout of terrorist kingpin Dankarami, known for collaborating with other kingpins in the area to carry out violent attacks on some communities in Zurmi LGA.

The source further revealed that footages of the air strikes revealed several terrorists on 8 motorcycles as well as herds of cattle heading towards a hidden camp in the bushes which was subsequently acquired and attacked.

The aftermath of the strikes later revealed the obliteration of all the motorcycles and the decimation of at least 16 terrorists.

Similar air strikes were carried out at terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero’s enclave near Asola Mountains in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State following information that the kingpin and his foot soldiers have been responsible for recent abductions and cattle rustlings in communities within Tsafe and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.

Mallam Kabiru Umaru, a local farmer near Tsafe who witnessed the strikes revealed that structures within the location were destroyed but few surviving terrorists were observed fleeing the location after the strike.

Kabiru added, “About an hour later, some terrorists who returned to the location to evacuate casualties and salvage some of their belongings from the rubbles of the strikes were attacked again by aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force.”

Malam Kabiru commended the military for the heightened level of air strikes in recent time.

He also stated that of recent, the number of terrorists hibernating in the area has reduced drastically with most either killed or departing the area for fear of being bombed by NAF aircraft.

Contacted on the operations, NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated that the increase in air strikes especially in the Northwest are in line with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to all Air Component Commanders to ensure they, alongside sister services and other security agencies, free the entire region of terrorists and other criminal elements.

“So far, the CAS has expressed satisfaction with the level of successes recorded just as he has enjoined the component commanders to sustain the tempo” he said.