Insecurity: Reps commend NHFSS for working with police, others

The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has been commended for its invaluable contributions towards curbing insecurity in the country, especially in the areas of banditry and other crimes committed in and within forests.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Anambra East and West, Hon. Peter Anekwe gave the commendation when two newly promoted officers of NHFSS paid him a courtesy in Abuja.

The officers are Ojukwu Peter Offordile, promoted to Chief Superintendent of Hunters (CSH), to be the Head of Operations in Area 2 Command of NHFSS Anambra State and Onuora David Mmadunaeme, promoted to rank of Superintendent of Hunter (SH) to be the Divisional Hunter Officer (DHO) in charge of Anambra West LGA. The officers were led on the visit by Destiny E. Jonas, Deputy Commander (DC) in charge of Administration, Anambra State Command.

Anekwe said it was gladdening to see and hear the exploits of NHFSS in crime prevention and control, especially, recent encounters with kidnappers and other dangerous persons in Anambra State, leading to the arrest of many criminals and destruction of their camps across the state.

He also commended the leadership of NHFSS for working with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies, most importantly in the area of information and intelligence gathering.

Hon. Anekwe particularly praised the two newly promoted officers for their gallantry which led to the successes recorded the stated and promised to play his part in seeing that the NHFSS Bill is assented to by President Bola Tinubu to further empower the Service to contribute more to the security of lives and properties of the people Nigeria.

Earlier on Friday, the Commander General of NHFSS, Ambassador Osatimehin Joshua Wole presented letters of promotion to officers Ojukwu Peter Offordile and Onuora David Mmadunaeme at the Abuja office of the Service.

He said their elevation was a reward for their gallantry and exceptional service delivery in the organisation’s efforts to curb crimes and criminalities in the country, and in their case, particularly in Anambra State.

He assured them of commitment of NNHFSS management to reward and support officers and men for gallantry, loyalty and patriotism while carrying out their official duties.

The Commander General also commended the Deputy Commander General in charge of Technical Services, Ambassador John Metchie for providing support equipment and other facilities including patrol vehicles for the Service, especially Anambra Command which he said is a major contributory factor for the successes being recorded.