Insecurity in N-West erodes gender devt gains — Bishop Kukah

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has warned that instability in the region has taken women’s issues to the background and eroded the gains on gender development over the years.

He decried the worsening insecurity in the North West region of Nigeria, saying the relatively peaceful and safe region is now the bane of insecurity in Nigeria where banditry and terrorism have created challenges that need to be tackled to advance women’s rights and voices.

Kukah who spoke in Sokoto at an extra ordinary high level town hall meeting for the Promotion Peace and Security, in collaboration with Global rights and other International support groups, noted that the two bodies aimed at “deploying strategies for increasing access to justice and promoting credible peaceful, democratic process in the North West and strengthening civic participation and peace building with emphasis in Kaduna and Sokoto States.”

The project according to him “is being implemented by Global Rights in partnership with The Kukah Center and support from the CSSF Nigeria Stability programme of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office, FCDO.”

According to him, “The North West region of Nigeria previously considered to be relatively peaceful and safe is now the bane of insecurity in Nigeria where banditry and terrorism have created a significant challenge that needs to be tackled to advance women’s rights and voices.”

He lamented that the instability in the region has put women’s issues on the back burner and eroded the gains made on gender development over the years.

Speaking, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, said the current insecurity challenges facing the state “will soon be overcome as government is doing everything possible to support the security agencies in their war against terrorist and other criminal gangs operating parts of the state.”

The Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Religious Affairs, Abubkar Toronkawa, commended Kukah for his foresight in the search for peace and stability in the northwest, saying with the likes of Kukah the north and indeed Nigeria would be a better place for all to enjoy.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto his eminence, Muhammad Saad Abubkar III, represented by the District Head of Kilgori Dr Muhsmmad Jabbi Kilgori, urged traditional and religious leaders not to relent in their efforts at ensuring peace in their domain.

He noted that “the current insecurity challenge in the north is worrisome adding that the carnage requires divine intervention and constant prayers to overcome.”