Insecurity: Gov Lawal vows to end bandits activities in Zamfara

Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration commitment to enhance and sustain the fight against Banditry even as he called heads of security to ensure the dislodgement of all bandits camps across the state.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the meeting was held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau.

The Governor who held the security council meeting on Thursday, received briefings from all the heads of security agencies in the state.

The statement read in parts: “Governor Dauda Lawal presided over the security council meeting as part of his government’s resolve to prioritize the issue of security.

“He received briefings from the heads of the security agencies on their collective efforts towards the fight against banditry.

“Governor Dauda called on the heads of the security to ensure the dislodgement of all the bandits camp across the State.”

He added that the Zamfara Government is committed to ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of people in the state.

“The Governor raised a concern to the Heads of the security agencies in the State on the activities of bandits in some areas, especially the Gusau to Funtua Road; Magami to Dangulbi, Dan Kurmi to Anka Road, as well as Magami to Dansadau Road.

“He further charged the heads of the military and police to deploy CSK platforms and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles, to constantly patrol all the affected major roads, where the State Government will provide them with necessary support and logistics where needed.