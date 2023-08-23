Insecurity: CAN hails military’s efforts in North East

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Borno State, Most Reverend, Dr. John Bogna Bakeni on Wednesday lauded the military for their untiring effort in restoring peace and normalcy to the North East region.

He gave the commendation when he visited the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force North East (NE) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Gold Chibuisi at the Theatre Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman disclosed that the visit was aimed at familiarizing him with the new Command of OPHK and supporting the ongoing military operations with prayers.

Moreso, the spiritual father assured the TC of the association’s commitment to divine intercession on behalf of the military.

In his remarks, Major General Chibuisi appreciated the association for her commitment and spiritual support to OPHK.

He further assured them of the Theatre’s continuous support, collaboration and partnership geared towards enhancing the restoration of normalcy in the region.