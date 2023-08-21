Insecurity affecting food production — VC, Imo Agric University

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Acting Vice Chancello University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in Imo state, Professor Christopher Eze, on Monday said insecurity was affecting food production in the state.

He made this known to newsmen while speaking on the way out of the insecurity challenges in Imo and Nigeria at large.

On how to stop it he called on the authorities to toe the line of discussion and negotiation. In addition, he said the university has started the process, to cushion the effect of food shortage in Imo, by embarking on the planting of different types of crops.

According to the VC, “The issue of insecurity is affecting food production. We advise govt to engage in discussion and negotiation in solving the issues so that our farmers can go back to farms and produce food.

“On what we are doing to help in reducing the effect of food shortage, is to enlarge the area of cultivation. We now planting on 10 to 15 hectares of land of different crops. All these are to provide food for our people. We are now engaged and working on research on sustaining the availability of crops beyond the season.”

He also highlighted the moves by the university that; “7 universities have been linked up to the European Union, EU, to carry out research and the UNIDO. we are doing the research with them. Imo, Ogun, and Kwara among others. The outcome will be moved up to aid the farmers. Because we are looking at the product the farmers will produce.”

He among other things, thanked the governor of the state, “for helping us in the process to get N3 billion from TETFUND, to build hostels, Senate buildings, and other infrastructure. After our drawings, we will send them to TEFUND so that they will look at them to approve our request, and from there work will start.”