Injustices against herdsmen: Miyetti Allah inaugurates 55 member legal team

From Middle: The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) flanked by the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, and other members of the association at a press briefing on the position of the association to stem farmers-herdsmen clashes in Abuja on Sunday.

….Vows to end segregation in Nigeria

By David Odama

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association Monday vowed to tackle injustice being meted at its members across the country, saying the injustices must come to an end.

To this end, the Socio cultural Organization has constituted a 55 member Legal Committee to take stock of all cases against it members nationwide with a view to seek legal redress.

Two other committees comprising enlightenment and nomadic education were also inaugurated to address the problem of education and social cohesion.

The association declared their stand during its annual general meeting ongoing in Karu Local government Area of Nasarawa state