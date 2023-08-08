Infiltration of arms, ammunition into Africa exacerbating conflicts – NATCOM

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Commission against the Proliferation of Arms, Light Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism, NATCOM, has attributed instability and increasing conflicts in Africa to the infiltration of arms and ammunition by external producers.

Acting Director General of NATCOM, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, who said this in a statement on Tuesday evening, suggested that sanctioning the producers can play a pivotal role in reducing violence, enhancing development prospects, and safeguarding human rights on the continent.

Even as he noted that challenges abound, Otunba Adegbenro tasked the international community to recognize the urgency of the issue and work together to implement sanctions that have a lasting positive impact on the continent.

“The infiltration of arms and ammunition from external producers into Africa exacerbates conflicts, undermines development efforts, and perpetuates instability. Sanctioning these producers can play a pivotal role in reducing violence, enhancing development prospects, and safeguarding human rights.

“While challenges abound, the international community must recognize the urgency of this issue and work together to implement sanctions that have a lasting positive impact on the African continent. Ultimately, these efforts will contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous Africa for generations to come,” he said.

Adegbenro insisted that “curbing arms proliferation, sanctions would protect civilian populations from the devastating impacts of violence, displacement, and human rights abuses.”