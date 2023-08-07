Inescurity: Kebbi gov endorses NHFSS, recruits 400 personnel, promises full funding

Gov Idris, Kebbi

Governor of Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris has endorsed the activities of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) and recruited 400 young men and women from the state into its rank and file as part of the full and official take off of the Service in the state.

He disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the ongoing four-day departmental training of NHFSS, in the State.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, Governor Nasiru also pledged to see that operatives of NHFSS are fully funded and provided with needed equipments and other logistics and working tools to fully empower them in their efforts to checkmate the activities of undesirables elements who aim to use the forests to perpetuate crimes and criminalities.

The Governor said that Kebbi State is safe today because of the huge contributions of NHFSS officers and men who he said have shown gallantry and discipline while carrying out their duties, in collaboration with the Police, the military and other security agencies.

The Governor therefore vowed to meet and discuss with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu for the purpose of getting his presidential assent to the NHFSS Bill.

According to Giant- “The Governor has also promised to speak with Mr. President so that the Bill establishing the NHFSS would be signed into law.

“His Excellency has further promised to provide everything ranging from logistics to equipments that you need for the smooth operation of your group.

The Director, Security Services in Kebbi, Abdulrahman Usman said that the security challenges facing Kebbi State have abated considerably since Governor Nasiru, assumed the mantle of leadership.

According to Director, the Governor took certain actions that boosted the morals of security and military personnel in the state.

He added that apart from purchasing the needed security equipments for security agencies, the Governor also paid the backlog of salaries and allowances the State Government owed security personnel in the state.

He further added that Governor Nasiru gave the directive to recruit over 400 personnel’ of Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), who were trained on how to use modern weapons in order to assist the Police and Army in combating bandits and stop them from terrorising the state.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Commander, Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Kebbi Command, Musa Husaini Rambo lauded the Governor for his efforts in ensuring that NHFSS personnel got the needed.

Rambo commended the Commander General of the NHFSS, Ambassador Osatimehin Joshua Wole for his quality leadership strides which he said had been a source of inspiration to the Service.

He also praised the Deputy Commander General in charge of Technical Service, Dr. John Metchie for providing needed support and logistics for officers and men of the Service.