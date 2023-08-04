Industry experts to deliberate on AI, future of Marketing Communications  

By Moses Nosike

Leading Marketing Communications firm, Verdant Zeal Group Ltd has announced plans to host the 2023 Innovation Round Table tagged “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Marketing Communications”

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 as a virtual event, will seek to explore the opportunities and challenges of using AI in marketing communication and how technology can be leveraged to drive growth, innovation, and positive change.

With its keynote address to be delivered by the founder of Media Fuse, Mr. Emeka Okeke, discussions will be moderated by the managing director of AT3 resources, Mrs. Tosin Adefeko.

Joining Emeka Okeke as panel discussants will be Mr. Wale Ekundayo, who is the founder of Cerebre Media Africa and Ms. Damilola Oluwatunmise, the founder of Code School Africa.

Designed to bring both public and private interest owners together to deliberate on issues affecting the nation’s economics and development with a view to charting agendas towards moving it forward, the 2023 Innovention Round Table will serve as a build-up to this year’s edition of Verdant Zeal Innovention Series scheduled for October, 27th 2023 with the theme, “The Future of Africa’s Creative Industry in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”.

Speaking about this year’s conference, The Chief Operating Officer, Verdant Zeal Group Ltd, Mr. Dipo Adesida noted that,” The Innovention Series is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Verdant Zeal Group initiated in the year 2012 and seeks to examine the development of Africa, discuss the Nigerian project as well as pinpoint opportunities for development and growth within the continent”.