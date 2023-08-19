Incitement against Ogun SSG: Police nab lawyer

Security operatives have arrested a lawyer, Femi Oniyide, in connection with the publication of a story against the Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

Oniyide was arrested on Friday at Alagbado, Ogun State, based on a petition written against him by solicitors to the SSG, alleging “Criminal Threat To Life, Malicious Falsehood, Criminal Defamation And Misuse Of Police Connection.”

Security operatives have been on his trail for a while.

He is presently in the custody of the Force CID Alagbon, Lagos.

The publisher of Metro Online, an online platform, Femi Davies, who was alleged to be responsible for syndicating the story, had earlier been picked up and was released on administrative bail after spending 10 days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Another alleged accomplice, Mr Tolani Oluwaseun, fingered as the source of the fake story, has also been declared wanted, while officials of a commercial bank were invited to explain the circumstances surrounding the release and manipulation of the statement of account of Superflux, a company where the SSG had worked before.

Oniyide, in the petition dated July 26, addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Lagos State, was accused of holding a press conference where he accused Mr. Talabi of money laundering and printing of ballot papers.