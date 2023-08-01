Inaccurate diagnosis, leading cause of cancer deaths in Nigeria — Experts

cancer

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Experts drawn from the cancer and pathology field, have identified inaccurate diagnosis as a leading cause of cancer deaths in Nigeria.

The experts in a statement by Project PINK BLUE in Abuja on Tuesday, said the right diagnosis of an affected patient can save a life and that properly equipped laboratories are of great importance

One of the experts, Dr. Dan Milner, of the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and Adjunct Professor, said: “The most challenging barrier for patients with suspected cancer is receiving a rapid, accurate pathological diagnosis for their tumor to begin the treatment and have the best outcomes.

“This barrier can be eliminated by providing and supporting pathology laboratories with education, training, ongoing support, and networks of referral. ASCP Center for Global Health is delighted to engage with our colleagues in Nigeria to provide requested training and ongoing virtual support for the best care of all patients”.

The Chair, Pathology at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville, USA, Dr. Shayla Masood, said, “With advances in science and technology, currently the optimal care for patients with different malignancies requires access to accurate pathology diagnosis and optimal information about the biology of the tumor and the response to therapy”.

In another development, Project PINK BLUE in collaboration with the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and the College of Nigerian Pathologists (CNP), have completed the training of 100 Nigerian pathologists through the Upgrade Oncology Pathology: U.S. – Nigeria Science and Technology Exchange Program.

The goal of the pathology training was to improve the knowledge and skills of clinicians who are responsible for the diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria.

The pathology training was delivered by 14 U.S.-based clinical pathologists and covered 14 different topics, including advanced IHC techniques for tumors of metastatic unknown origin, tumors of the central nervous system, pathoradiological correlation cases, surgical pathology, and cytology, etc.

The training was funded by ACT Foundation, a Nigerian grantmaking organization supporting development projects across Africa.

On their support, the CEO of the ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile said, “We have supported Project PINK BLUE’s Upgrade Oncology in the past two years to ensure that Nigerian patients receive optimal cancer treatment and care. Quality cancer treatment requires the best medical professionals specializing in key areas such as pharma-oncology, chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, pathology, and more. We are hopeful that the trained pathologists will make a significant impact across various healthcare facilities in Nigeria”.

According to Runcie Chidebe, the Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, “Since 2018, we have been organizing training for oncology professionals to enhance cancer care in Nigeria. We would continue to strengthen our cancer health system through capacity development of our oncology workforce”.