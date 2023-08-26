In defence of Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The federal government of Nigeria through it’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, took a swipe at the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, in reaction to the governor’s statements regarding federal government’s inability to plan and effectively respond to the effect of the removal of subsidy on the masses.

Nigerians have been reacting to the face-off between FG and Obaseki, with many criticising government for always going after individuals who attempt to air their views on governance.

Discussing the matter during yesterday’s programme, Arise TV anchor, Kayode Akintemi said if one considers Governor Obaseki’s statements in the past which came to pass, FG shouldn’t be responding but rather, focus on governance. With reference to Obaseki’s warning on printing of money during President Buhari’s tenure, he said.

“A number of analysts did confirm that the government under Buhari was printing money. The current president should just focus on the issues that matter. Leave Obaseki alone. Don’t respond to a governor that has said something that a lot of people have said was correct and even now, they are still saying that’s exactly what happened.”

He questioned why president Tinubu’s government is investigating, interrogating and making inquisition into everything that happened under Buhari if not because of things someone like Obaseki had said. This is not a battle I expect the president to engage in.

I expect the president would focus on the things that affect Nigeria in terms of this fuel subsidy, let the government focus on them. We are saying exactly what he has said, let the poor breathe. Let us breathe, give us a chance; all of us that require help from government give us a chance,” he added.

Rufai Oseni who also referred to governor Obaseki’s revelation about government under Buhari printing money, said even when he was criticised by government everything turned out to be true.

“The proof is in the fact that these palliatives are also loans which the state governments have asked how they are going to repay because most of the palliatives given are not free. The question the governor asked is pertinent based on his knowledge as one of the most industrious investment bankers in the country. So, he knows what he’s talking about just like he talked about it last year that they were printing money and everybody rebuffed him. But he was proven right; we all saw the numbers in Ways and Means and CBN report,” he said.

Oseni further advised the government to focus on governance, noting that “what Obaseki has done is ask a vital question and I thought the government would be able to bring in a template by saying that once we end subsidy we will have achieved sort of economic growth to be able to buffer the effect of subsidy removal.”

He also condemned the attitude of people in government towards objective criticism saying that

“What people in government do to gaslight everybody is wrong. When people ask what did you put in place after removal of subsidy, it does not mean that they did not want subsidy removed. All we said was that the president did not prepare for subsidy removal and that some things ought to be put in place before you remove subsidy,” he stated.

Many people believe that what governor Obaseki said have been said repeatedly by many Nigerians and so, Ayo Mairo-Ese wondered why the governor’s statement rattled the federal government.

According to her, “ordinary Nigerians, experts and analysts have said that it seems that this administration didn’t have a clear cut plan. In fact the president said he spoke out of his speech to say subsidy is gone. So, if it was not part of the plan to have announced that, it means there wasn’t a concrete or full plan to address the issues.

“The evidence is there for all to see; in over 75 days, almost three months, nothing substantial in terms of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

She pointed out that the bone of contention here is not that subsidy was removed and not because Obaseki is against a particular government or not showing statesmanship adding that he is stating the obvious because he is speaking on behalf of his people.