Implementation of Tinubu’s loan worries IMSU VC

…Says he receives threats everyday

By Chinonso Alozie

The Vice Chancellor of the Imo state University, IMSU, Professor Uchefula Chukwumaeze,

on Sunday said the President Bola Tinubu’s loan for student was good but the issue remains with the implementation.

He spoke to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday while commenting on the loan for students by Tinubu’s administration.

He simply put it as “Anything that brings food on the table of students is a good law. But let us watch out the implementation because that is where the problem is. Like i said any law that put food on the table of the student is a good law.”

On Imo state university, he

revealed that he receives threats everyday in his efforts to stop all forms of corruption and unprofessional conducts by some lecturers in the institution.

On how he gets information about misconduct of some lecturers, he disclosed that an email he created was given to students to report their challenges and about “10 emails come daily and we look at with the committees we set up.”

He said he took the decision because he “inherited a system full of corruption and manipulation of results were the order of the day. To solve it i establish an open door policy. I receive threat every day trying to stamp out corruption. I know the God I serve.

“I am not afraid. I will continue to do the right thing. How did we do it, i created an email and gave to students to report and send information of what they are facing. On a daily basis, i receive emails from students. We invite them and take. We don’t disclose the identity of the complainant.”

The VC highlighted that, “We have suspended lecturers for unprofessional conduct. We suspended the selling of handout. We suspended seven lecturers. We are addressing corruption in all facets. And no lecturer will hold the script four weeks after the end of an exam.”