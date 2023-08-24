IMPACT trains health, environmental Officers in Delta

The World Bank IMPACT project in Delta State has facilitated state training of trainers for environmental and social safeguards on environmental waste management and grievance redress mechanisms in 25 LGAs of the state.

Speaking during the training yesterday in Asaba, the program Manager World Bank IMPACT project in the State Dr. Ngozi Orofuke said the idea is to facilitate a means through which health hazards, environmental waste, and difficulties associated with grievance redress processes are eliminated among stakeholders in 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State.

“The training involved participants from all 25 LGAs of the state which include EHO and HPOs, making a total of 50 participants. The training is being facilitated by members of the SPIU and supervised by officers from the national PIU.



“Furthermore, there will be step-down training on the same subject matter which will be cascaded to all 260 Basic healthcare facilities in the state. This step-down training will involve two officers per facility; the OICs and EHOs, which will result in a total of 520 particpants.



“The aims and objectives of the training is to educate participants on healthcare waste management, Improving the hygiene at the health facilities which will result in a healthier and safer working environment as well as grievance redress process and its importance in maintaining favourable relations amongst stakeholders.”