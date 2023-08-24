Imo: PDP sinking, no road in 2023 — Ex-Party Scribe

PDP and its colour flags

…As police invite PDP chieftains to prove the allegation of N1.4billion campaign funds

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former Secretary of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ray Emeana, on Thursday, said the PDP, was sinking and had no chance of winning the November 2023 governorship election in Imo.

He made this known to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the battle ahead of the November 11, 2023, Imo gubernatorial election.

He weaved his reason around the inability of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, to show his contesting an election.

According to Emeana, “The vision we had for PDP, had collapsed. Because certain people we had at the National Body were making it difficult for the party to move forward. They want to force us to accept a candidate that is not the choice of the people. We can’t continue to do the wrong things. The road is closed for PDP in Imo state. I did not want to sink with PDP that was why we left the party. Just imagine, a governorship candidate of a party has nothing to show his contesting an election.

“The difficulty is not having enough capacity to win the election. Most people are not contesting to win. Some are contesting to be relevant. I found out that is the case is with the PDP. So, I decided to find an alternative. I joined the APC. Again, I believe in the Imo chapter of equity so that the current governor will serve and exit. I want to say this, the entire Imo East will support Governor Hope Uzodimma, so in the next election, Imo East will take over and produce the next governor of the state.

“Have you not wondered why Samuel Anyanwu, was yet to commence a serious campaign? He should face his campaign and leave us alone. Some of us left the party and joined the APC, and yet Senator Anyanwu is still after us. Let him contest his election and leave us. Since we are not important there is no need to talk about us all the time.”

On the alleged embezzlement of N1.4 billion presidential campaign fund, made against Emeana and six others by his former party the PDP, Emeana disclosed that; “We have petitioned the IGP, the commissioner of Police, over the allegation that we embezzled the presidential campaign funds. We have asked them to probe us because as of that time, I was the state secretary. It is easy to probe so failure to do that means that it was a falsehood.

“We are aware the people who led to collect the money for the 2023 presidential campaign fund were the national secretary of the party and Greg Egu. As the state secretary of the party then, we did not manage the campaign funds. Even those who said we collected the campaign fund have been invited by the police based on the petition we wrote and they told the police they never said so.”

It should be recalled that the State Financial Secretary of the PDP, Bedewell Ejimadu, last June 2023 had alleged that Eneana and six others (members of the state executives) left the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC because they did not want to account for the N1.4 billion presidential campaign fund.