Imo PDP raises alarm over pulling down of chieftain’s hotel

PDP and its colour flags

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, raised alarm over the demolition of a section of the fence of the All Season hotel, belonging to a chieftain of the PDP, Mike Ikoku, in the state, by the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA.

The PDP’s Director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

PDP linked it to what they described as political vendetta and witch hunt, ahead of the Imo governorship election by the government of Imo state.

According to PDP, “On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the residents of New Owerri were left in shock as the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), acting under the express instruction of the Governor, demolished sections of All Seasons Hotel, Mimi Place, and Havanna Place. These establishments are equally home to Havanna Cinemas, Boss FM, and Busybody FM, all owned by Evang Mike Ikoku.

“We are well aware of the government’s intention to justify the crime by falsely claiming that the demolished properties infringe upon a green area and therefore lack authorization.”

“However, even if we were to assume, without accepting, that this explanation is true, concerned people of Imo State are still questioning why other establishments such as Rento Hotel, Kevic Suites, Zoe’s Hotel, and various residential buildings with similar fencing along the supposed green area in the same New Owerri area where Ikoku’s properties are situated, were not affected by the government’s actions.

“It is undeniable that this is a planned and intentional political vendetta and witch hunt. Let it be made clear that Ikoku possesses all the necessary documents to support his ownership of the properties in question, and had received government approval for the design and construction of his business premises from the beginning,” PDP said.