Imo: Osisioma unveils initiative to tackle insecurity, unemployment

… Unemployment reason insecurity thrives in Nigeria -Senator Izunaso

By Joseph Erunke , ABUJA

A social cultural group, Otu Osisioma Age Grade in Oguta Ameshi,Orlu Senatorial District of Imo State, has moved against insecurity and unemployment in the state with the launch of an initiative to empower and employ 5,000 youths annually.

The project, christened “Osisioma Leap Initiative”,which focuses on technology, agriculture and art industry, according to its organisers, aims at empowering the youths of Oguta and neighbouring communities to stay away from crimes as well as solving insecurity issues in Imo State.

Speaking at the launch of Osisioma/Oasis Multipurpose Complex for Youth Empowerment project in Abuja,the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District,Senator Osita Izunaso, while lauding the intiative of the age grade,appealed to communities to work hand in hand with the government to achieve desired goals .

Noting that the problem of insecurity concerns everybody and as such requires collective efforts,he said the Senate, worried by the development had recently deliberated on it with a view to addressing the disturbing issue.

Senator Izunaso said:”The problem of insecurity concerns everybody, both the rich and the poor,the old and the young . So it requires a collective efforts. That is why we had to bring it to the floor of the Senate for the federal government to work in harmony with the state governments,to find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity.

“With all the big projects of Osisioma ,the multipurpose hall and everything,the agricultural initiative,the ICT and everything they are doing,if you don’t have security, nothing will work. So, security is a major issue. We are working very hard to ensure that security in Imo State is improved. It’s not something that will be discussed publicly but the federal government is synergising with the state. “We appeal to everybody to contribute to ending this.”

“Somebody spoke here that he has not gone home for the past four years,so these are major problems. This project we are talking about might not even materialize if there is no proper security in our place,so we are working hard towards that.

“I am happy to be here, it’s a partnership that would work,that is why I’m here. So,we will always encourage communities to work hand in hand with the government so they can achieve desired goals,”he said.

Senator Izunaso further said:”The problem we have is not having the manpower in Nigeria,we have manpower but most people are not interested in working, because there is no enabling environment for them to go and participate in something that can feed them.

“So that is what Osisioma Age Grade is doing today. They want to provide enabling environment for youths to learn and begin to feed themselves from there,so I think it’s a good project. I will support this project personally.”

Also speaking,former deputy governor of Imo State,Gerald Irona,who also described the intiative as a laudable one, explained that its essence was “to engage our employable youths in self employment.”

He explained that,”We are kick-starting with ICT because ICT is a mobile job,where you can stay anywhere to do. The whole essence is to make Oguta an ICT hub in the South East

“You must not come from Oguta to be engaged in this but the point is that we want to engage our sons and daughters in a way and manner that they will be self employed and self-reliant. Government cannot do it alone. So,age grade in partnership with the community,government and other well to do individuals will be involved in this

“I think it’s a worthy project and I commend Otu Osisioma Age Grade for the bold initiative.

The whole essence of this is to churn out people that will be ICT compliant . ICT facilitates every job now,it make it easier,”he further explained.

On her part, Chairman of Osisioma/Oasis and former Deputy Managing Director,Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited,

Mrs Callista Azogu,lamented the current situation in the country.

According to her,”the Current situation of the country in terms of employment is very poor.”

She said.” We have a lot of our young people who are unemployed and of course,that is part of what is fueling the insecurity in our country today.

“There is no doubt about that. Everybody in this country today even the youngest child knows that things are really very hard. So,we want to be able to empower our youths. We want to be able to empower our younger generation,we want to give them training that will enable them to run and own their own small businesses because the small businesses are actually the bedrock of any society.

“We want to be able to achieve this target, because we believe that it will empower them and they will be able to empower the society as a whole,thus reducing the insecurity and criminality that we generally have in the country and also in our area.

“The target is not to only train the young people,the needy but we also want to support them in being employed after the training. The objective is to empower our people ,improve their means of livelihood,their status in the society,and to also build more responsible future generation.

“Out main target is to create employment for about 5,000 youths annually but for this year,we are targeting about at least,1000 youths this year since the year is half way.

Earlier in his remarks,Chairman of Otu Osisioma Age Grade,Pastor Chuks Nduka, explained that the beauty of the project was that the youth who would be trained will begin to earn in Dollars wherever they are working from.

Nduka,who noted that Otu Osisioma Age Grade is one of the age grades in Oguta, explained that “currently,we are like the voice of the community.”

He spoke further:” The ones that are older than us are not very active . The younger ones are not thinking the way we are thinking.We have a lot of progressives, those who are technocrats in various fields,I will call the captains of industries.

“So predominantly,we are like the age grade that is on the cutting edge in terms of giving vision to our community. But in this particular project that we are looking at,we are looking beyond our community, because we believe that if you concentrate only on your community,what about others. If you make only your community right and there’s insecurity in your neighboring communities,the activities of youths who are miscreants in those communities will touch you.

“So,that is what we are trying to stop, it’s not enough to just solve the problems of our immediate community,we are looking at neighboring communities. So this programme is like a large boat that will accommodate everybody.

“The beauty of this project is that jobs are waiting,I mean foreign jobs that will earn Dollars,so it’s not just that we are training them just for the sake of training them. The people,the technocrats that we have that want to train them have jobs from Microsoft, from Google. They are diversed in information technology and are trying to build local hubs. It’s like you can be in your home and work for Microsoft, you can be in your home and work for Google. That is the kind of local hubs they want to create and they are members of our association.

“Besides,we have done a lot of things. We have always been on the forefront of developmental initiatives,social functions,things that we know will move the community forward but we know that is not enough. Unemployment is cracy, so we have decided to tackle that.

“Infact,out target is to create minimum of 5,000 jobs in a year. But our immediate target is to give 1,000 jobs between now and December.

“This initiative can tackle insecurity. Who do they recruit for insecurity? Idle ones.In a much as we are talking about insecurity,if everybody is busy , nobody will talk about insecurity. If you are in the village now and receiving Dollars,who will recruit you,how much will they give you?”

A member of the Osisioma Age Grade,Sly Nwakuche, explained that the programme was a cutting edge initiative being powered by the age grade.

Ne said:” I’m here to identify with the initiative of trying to build a skill acquisition centre for our teeming youths in Oguta Ameshii,Orlu Senatorial District and the neighboring town and communities.

“This is a cutting edge initiative, being powered by this age grade that has done lots of things for the community. They have painstakingly chosen the right trade–vocational and skill acquisition programmes for the youths.

“This is something that after you have been trained and mentored, you can start up on your own and you will even be employable and people will look for you. It’s not something that you will begin to look for government to give you job before you begin to feed yourself. It’s something that you can start up on your own with little capital.”

He advised the youths of the area not to let the opportunity pass them by, saying “it may not come again. I advise that they should snatch it and run with it and they won’t regret it.”