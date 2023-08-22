Imo Guber: Ugochinyere, Anyanwu, Onyeriri meet over unity, security, reconciliation

As PDP candidate seeks Ikenga’s support to save Imo

Ahead of the 2023 Imo State governorship poll scheduled to hold on November 11, a member of the House of Representatives, lkenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (PDP, Imo), has met with the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and his deputy gubernatorial candidate, Jones Onyeriri, at his office in the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting signified a significant stride towards unity, reconciliation, and the overarching interests of Imo State. An air of anticipation and intrigue marked the encounter between the three prominent figures, as they aimed to forge a common ground despite their past differences.

As the doors to the closed-door session shut, the leaders embarked on a comprehensive discussion that spanned two hours, delving into the critical issues that Imo State currently faces and exploring potential avenues for collective action.

Central to the discussion were the themes of reconciliation, forgiveness, unity, and the pressing need to address the ongoing challenges of violence, security breaches, and social unrest that have marred the state’s progress.

The prevailing sentiment was that the time had come for Imo State’s leaders to set aside personal and political differences and prioritise the well-being of the populace.

Hon. Ugochinyere, in a display of transparency and commitment to the greater good, acknowledged the significance of the meeting in light of their historical affiliations with different political factions.

He pledged to engage in extensive consultations with various leaders across the State, indicating that he would make an announcement regarding his choice of candidate thereafter.

This approach underscored his intention to involve a broad spectrum of opinions and perspectives in shaping the path forward. A salient issue that emerged during the discussions was the concerning wave of violence, and destruction in the state, allegedly due to the reign of the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ugochinyere and his guests viewed the challenges as paramount, recognising the urgency to curtail them and restore peace, security, and prosperity to the state.

The event marked a new trajectory, exemplifying a united effort to address the pressing issues facing Imo State.

The possibility of a coalition formed through the reconciliation efforts of Anyanwu and Ugochinyere appeared to stir concern among Uzodinma’s supporters, reflecting the significance of this meeting in shaping the political landscape.