Imo Guber: CSOs urge INEC to publish Ukaegbu’s name as LP candidate

By Luminous Jannamike

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Peace and Good Governance has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph as the candidate representing the Labour Party (LP) in the Imo gubernatorial election.

The call came against the backdrop of last week’s judgment of the Appeal Court concerning the legitimacy of candidates from the Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Mr. Uche Okoronkwo, the convener of the group, recalled that in compliance with the FCT High Court judgment on April 5, 2023, which restrained Julius Abure and others from parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, the Deputy National Chairman, was appointed as the Acting National Chairman of the party, as stipulated in its constitution.

Consequently, under the leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the Labour Party wrote to INEC, informing them of the change in the date of the primary elections.

The previous date of April 15th, which had been scheduled by the restrained Abure, was changed to April 16th.

According to CSOs, the recent ruling by the Appeal Court ambiguously stated that the primaries conducted by Lamidi Apapa were the authentic primaries of the Labour Party.

“As a matter of conscience, we align with the judgment of the Appeal Court and urge INEC to publish the name of Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph as the duly nominated candidate of the Labour Party for the November governorship election in Imo State,” Okoronkwo stated.