Imo Guber 23: Beware of counterfeits, Otti warns

…as LP endorses Sen Achonu as Imo Labour Party Governorship Candidate

By Chris Onuoha

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has cleared the air on the embroiling issues over the authentic governorship candidate in Imo State for the November 11 governorship election, adding that Senator Athan Achonu is the duly elected Labour Party, LP candidate at the official primary conducted in Owerri, the State capital.

The Governor, who made this known on Tuesday August 22, in Owerri, during the LP governorship campaign flag off, noted that some politicians in the State are trying to deceive the good people of Imo State by producing counterfeit candidates.

Governor Otti stated it categorically, that as a LP member who was among the team that conducted the primary election that produced Senator Achonu in Owerri, that there should be no need for LP members in Imo State or elsewhere to be biased over who the LP governorship candidate is.

“I am here to bear the witness that I was present here in Owerri as the Chairman of the committee that conducted the Imo State Labour Party primaries that produced Senator Athan Achonu as the winner and authentic Labour Party Governorship Candidate. The reason I say so is that, in no distant future, you are going to see counterfeits. Today, we have only one governorship candidate and his name is Senator Athan Nneji Achonu.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you. The full weight of the party is behind him. We are here today to give him the mantle of authority. Labour Party officials today joined hands together to raise the only Labour Party flag that represents authority and blessings for Senator Achonu,” Otti said.

Governor Otti also allayed fears over what people should believe, saying that there should be no need to wonder who the LP governorship candidate is, as the Party has declared, endorsed and given the flag of authority to Senator Achonu in the presence of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate, Comrade Julius Abure, the National Chairman and others.

Also speaking, the LP national chairman, Comrade Julius Abure noted that the Labour Party is ready to take over administrative leadership in Imo State. He mentioned that a drive around the State indicates that previous administrations have failed the State.

“Now, the Labour Party has come to change the narrative. If you look at Abia State for now, you will notice that all the dirtiness is speedily disappearing. We are going to do the same in Imo State. And it will take a man who understands and feels the needs of the people that would do it. He is no other than Senator Athan Achonu,” Abure said.