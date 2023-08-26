Imo Governor’s Aide, Eric Uwakwe honoured wth SDG Youth Ambassador for Africa Award

Resilience to duty has continued to earn the young, vibrant Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon. Eric Uwakwe JP., more accolades, and honors, with the latest award from the United Nations on SDGs.

Uwakwe serves the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the Special Adviser on Youth Affairs.

As part of events that heralded the 5th African Youth SDGs Summit held in Lusaka, Zambia, as organized by the United Nations, Uwakwe was elevated as the year’s Sustainable Development Goals Youth Ambassador for Africa Award.

The 4-day summit, which had the presence of the Zambian President, afforded Imo-born Uwakwe the opportunity to deliver a keynote speech on the theme, “Youths Participation in Politics.

Uwakwe led the Nigerian delegation to the summit in company with three other Imo State youths.

Other thematic areas dissected at the seminar include youth innovation, technology, job creation, and Job creation/enterprise development; meaningful youth participation in governance and decision-making spaces; inequality, human rights, adolescents, and youth health; humanitarian response to crises, climate change, and emergency preparedness; and SDGs coordination, data, and partnerships for SDGs financing in Africa.

At the event, Hon. Eric Uwakwe was described as an ardent youth emancipator whose undying love for the progress and success of youths across Africa is unquantifiable.

It was further disclosed that the award as the 2023 SDG Youth Ambassador for Africa came to the fore following his numerous contributions to youth development, impact assessment, and goals.

The electrifying paper presentation and active participation in the affairs of the young Progressives may have also played a vital role in his recognition in faraway Zambia through the United Nations on SDGs.

Acknowledging the award, Hon. Uwakwe gave God praise for good health and grace.

In a special way, he dedicated the award to Governor Hope Uzodimma for watering the plant that has germinated into purposeful use.

Uwakwe extended more thanks to the governor for sponsoring him and the other three Imo youths to the summit, which he said the youths had been deprived of in the past.

To this end, he added that the award also goes to all Imo State youths for their steadfastness in maintaining peace and tranquility.

He added, “Imo youths are the best anywhere they find themselves. We are peace-loving and result-oriented youths across the globe. I am so proud of my Imo youth and Africa at large. I am more elated that we have a youth-friendly governor who has always carried the youths along in the scheme of things since he came on board in 2020”.

Speaking further, he urged Imolites to continue in their support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s reelection on November 11, 2023, pointing out that a second term victory for Governor Uzodimma will not only assure better protection of lives and property and democracy dividends but will also ensure more human and infrastructural developments.