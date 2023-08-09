Imo community condemns assassination of monarch, Eze Nnamdi

By Etop Ekanem

The Nguru Mbaise Autonomous Community of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has condemned the assassination of HRH Eze James Ndubuisi Nnamdi (Mmirioma), Durujiaku Uboma II, the traditional ruler of Nguru Nwe Eke Autonomous Community.

HRH Eze Nnamdi was assassinated on July 17, 2023 in his palace by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

In a communique by Uboma-in-Council after an emergency meeting, weekend, and signed by Eze D. O. Njoku, Ekwueme II; Nze Ano Anyanwu, Onaka Nguru and Dr A. C. Odunze, National President, Nguru Development Union. (NDU), the Uboma-in-Council invoked its traditional spiritual authority and placed a curse on the assassins, their sponsors and facilitators.

The communique read: “Uboma-in-Council condemns in the strongest terms, the dastardly assassination of HRH Eze J. N. Nnamdi (Mmirioma).

“Uboma-in-Council, invoking its traditional spiritual authority, places a curse on the assassins, their sponsors and facilitators.

“Uboma-in-Council deeply condoles with the people of Nguru Nweke Autonomous Community and indeed all the people of Nguru on this humiliating desecration of our traditional institutions and our values.

“Uboma-in-Council recalls with deep anguish, the fact that this is the third time that Nguru Uboma is losing a traditional ruler in criminal circumstances. Five years ago, HRH Eze Oswald Anyanwu, Otuobi of Nguru Nwe Afor Autonomous Community, was kidnapped and has not been seen till today. Again, two years ago, Eze Anthony Anyanwu of Amaohuru Autonomous Community was assassinated in his palace by yet-to-be-identified assassins.

“Uboma-in-Council, hereby, mandates Nguru Development Union to send a strongly worded petition to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Imo State with a copy to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, requesting a thorough investigation of this brutal assassination of Eze Nnamdi, with a view to identifying the perpetrators, bringing them to book, and preventing any further occurrences of similar extra-judicial murders in Nguru Mbaise, now and in the future.”