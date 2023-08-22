Imo 2023: Rep calls for end to violence, insecurity others

… Says peace, unity are not negotiable

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

As the 2023 Imo governorship race draws near, a member of the House of Representatives Hon Ugochinyere Ikenga has called for reconciliation, forgiveness, unity, and the pressing need to address the ongoing challenges of violence, security breaches, and social unrest that have marred progress in the state.

Ikenga made the call during a meeting with Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his deputy gubernatorial candidate, Jones Onyeriri, in his office in Abuja.

The meeting was aimed towards a significant stride for unity, reconciliation, and the overarching interests of Imo State.

According to Hon Ikenga, the time has come for Imo State’s leaders to set aside personal and political differences and prioritize well-being of the populace.

He pledged to engage in extensive consultations with various leaders across Imo State, indicating that he would make an announcement regarding his choice of candidate.

He further underscored his intention to involve a broad spectrum of opinions and perspectives in shaping the path forward, adding that issue that the concerning wave of violence, rape, and destruction that is currently a challenge in the state.

The lawmaker said that his counterparts viewed these challenges as paramount, recognizing the urgency to curtail them and restore peace, security, and prosperity to the state.

He further stated that the meeting reflects a departure from past rivalries and a resolute step towards

addressing the challenges that currently define the state’s trajectory.

He therefore called on the people of Imo state to brace up to the challenge and bring a lasting solution to various social challenges currently ravaging the state.