Imo 2023: Ikenga leads battle to sack Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, from Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has been appointed the Director General, DG, of the campaign organization of the Imo state Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The letter of appointment was made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday in a statement by Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, Principal Secretary to Senator Anyanwu,

The Secretary of the campaign team was given to Marshall Okafor.

Others appointed to the campaign team were the Deputy Director Generals, DG’s, and the member representing Nwangele/Nkwerre/ Isu/Njaba federal constituency in Imo state, Ugonna Ozuigbo (Imo West).

Also, Chidi Ibeh (Imo East) and (Imo North) Ngozi Ogbu.

Ikenga is expected to lead the campaign to sack incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma from the government house come November 11, 2023.